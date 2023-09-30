Maryland Game Day: Indiana
Indiana (2-2) at Maryland (4-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -14.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-4, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 38-33 in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 15, 2022.
Captains: Aric Harris, Ruben Hyppolite II, Riyad Wilmot
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for versus Indiana
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Indiana starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Indiana