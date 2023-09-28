COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Terps are a perfect 4-0 after defeating Michigan State on the road to open Big Ten play. They will now turn their attention to Indiana as they look to defeat the Hoosiers in their Big Ten home opener and move to 5-0 for the first time since 2001.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led the offense once again last week versus Michigan State, throwing for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Sophomore wideout Octavian Smith Jr. was on the receiving end of one of Tagovailoa's three passing touchdowns, finishing with three catches for 57 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Terps forced the Spartans to turn the ball over five times in East Lansing, including safety Glen Miller's first career interception.

Watch Tagovailoa, Smith and Miller preview the Terps' upcoming Big Ten home opener versus Indiana in the videos below.

