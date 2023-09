COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terps enter Saturday's Big Ten home opener with Indiana a perfect 4-0 after defeating Michigan State by a score of 31-9 in East Lansing last week.

The Hoosiers (2-2) enter Saturday's game coming off of a quadruple-overtime win over Akron.

Watch Locksley look back on the Terps' win over the Spartans and preview the Terps' upcoming game versus the Hoosiers in the video player below.

RELATED: Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Michigan State | Maryland-Ohio State selected as FOX Big Noon Saturday game