Maryland Game Day: Michigan
Michigan (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium (College Park, Md.)
Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Greise (color), Todd McShay (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 81, XM Channel 81
Line: Terps +21.5
Over/Under: 57
Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 7-1 with the Wolverines having won the last meeting Oct. 6, 2018, by a score of 42-21 in Ann Arbor.
Pregame coverage:
Five things to watch for: Michigan
Maryland mulls starting QB ahead of Homecoming matchup with No. 14 Michigan
WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Michigan
WATCH: Players weekly press conference -- Michigan