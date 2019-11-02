Michigan (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium (College Park, Md.)

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Greise (color), Todd McShay (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 81, XM Channel 81

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +21.5

Over/Under: 57

Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 7-1 with the Wolverines having won the last meeting Oct. 6, 2018, by a score of 42-21 in Ann Arbor.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Michigan

Maryland mulls starting QB ahead of Homecoming matchup with No. 14 Michigan

Behind Enemy Lines: Michgan

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Michigan

WATCH: Players weekly press conference -- Michigan

WATCH: Locksley weekly press conference -- Michigan