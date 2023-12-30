Auburn (6-6) vs Maryland (7-5)

When & Where: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Weather Forecast: Nashville, Tenn./Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 136

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +6.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Series history: Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Tigers winning the most recent meeting 35-23 in Auburn on Nov. 5, 1983.

Captains: Jeshaun Jones, Ruben Hyppolite II, Beau Brade

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for versus Auburn

Five Terps poised to break out during Music City Bowl