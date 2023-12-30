Maryland Game Day: Music City Bowl
Auburn (6-6) vs Maryland (7-5)
When & Where: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)
Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 136
Line: Terps +6.5
Over/Under: 47.5
Series history: Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Tigers winning the most recent meeting 35-23 in Auburn on Nov. 5, 1983.
Captains: Jeshaun Jones, Ruben Hyppolite II, Beau Brade
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for versus Auburn