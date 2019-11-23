Nebraska (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium (College Park, Md.)

Television: BTN (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 384

Line: Terps +4.5

Over/Under: 62.5

Series history: The Terps and Huskers have previously met just once, with Nebraska having won the lone meeting Nov. 19, 2016, by a score of 28-7 in Lincoln. This will mark the first time Nebraska has traveled to College Park to play the Terps.

Pregame coverage:

Maryland football set to honor seniors that 'have been through a lot'

Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Nebraska

WATCH: Locksley weekly press conference -- Nebraska