Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Weather Forecast: Columbus/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 381

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +43.5

Over/Under: 66

Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 5-0 with the Buckeyes having won the last meeting Nov. 17, 2018, by a score of 52-51 in OT in College Park.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Ohio State

Maryland football faces daunting challenge in top-ranked Ohio State

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Ohio State

WATCH: Locksley weekly press conference -- Ohio State

