Maryland Game Day: Ohio State
Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Weather Forecast: Columbus/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 381
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +43.5
Over/Under: 66
Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 5-0 with the Buckeyes having won the last meeting Nov. 17, 2018, by a score of 52-51 in OT in College Park.
Pregame coverage:
Five things to watch for: Ohio State
Maryland football faces daunting challenge in top-ranked Ohio State
Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State
WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Ohio State