Maryland Game Day: Rutgers

Anthony McFarland (No. 5) rushed nine times for 74 yards last year versus Rutgers.
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium

Weather Forecast: Piscataway/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on BTN+) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 108, XM Channel 195

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -13.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 8-6 with the Terps having won the last meeting Oct. 13, 2018 by a score of 34-7 in College Park.

