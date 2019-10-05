Maryland Game Day: Rutgers
Maryland (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium
Weather Forecast: Piscataway/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on BTN+) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 108, XM Channel 195
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -13.5
Over/Under: 55.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 8-6 with the Terps having won the last meeting Oct. 13, 2018 by a score of 34-7 in College Park.
