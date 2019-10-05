Maryland (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium

Weather Forecast: Piscataway/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on BTN+) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 108, XM Channel 195

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Line: Terps -13.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 8-6 with the Terps having won the last meeting Oct. 13, 2018 by a score of 34-7 in College Park.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Rutgers

WATCH: Players Week 6 press conference

Maryland football looking to regain confidence against coachless Rutgers

WATCH: Locksley Week 6 press conference