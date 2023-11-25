Maryland Game Day: Rutgers
Maryland (6-5, 3-5 in B1G) at Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 in B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)
Weather Forecast: Piscataway/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 201
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -2.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 11-7, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 37-0 in College Park on Nov. 26, 2022.
Captains: Beau Brade, Corey Dyches, Sean Greeley, Tarheeb Still
Pregame coverage:
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Rutgers starters as recruits