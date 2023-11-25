Maryland (6-5, 3-5 in B1G) at Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 in B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Line: Terps -2.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 11-7, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 37-0 in College Park on Nov. 26, 2022.

Captains: Beau Brade, Corey Dyches, Sean Greeley, Tarheeb Still

Pregame coverage:

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Rutgers starters as recruits

Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers

WATCH: Mike Locksley Rutgers pregame press conference