Maryland Game Day: Virginia
Virginia (0-2) at Maryland (2-0)
When & Where: Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Television: FS1 (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
Line: Terps -14.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 44-32-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 27-26 in College Park on Oct. 12, 2013.
Captains: Amelio Moran, Kobi Thomas, Tarheeb Still
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for versus Virginia
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Virginia starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Virginia