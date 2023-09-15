News More News
Maryland Game Day: Virginia

Maryland will host Virginia for the first time since 2013, the Terps' final season in the ACC.
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Virginia (0-2) at Maryland (2-0)

When & Where: Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: FS1 (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -14.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 44-32-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 27-26 in College Park on Oct. 12, 2013.

Captains: Amelio Moran, Kobi Thomas, Tarheeb Still

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for versus Virginia

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Virginia starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Virginia

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 3 press conference

