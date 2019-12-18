Maryland Signing Day Central
The early national signing period is underway and the Terps are expected to receive NLIs from the majority of their current 26-man 2020 class with a few possible surprises along the way.
This page will be updated throughout the morning and afternoon as recruits send in their paperwork and officially become members of the Maryland football family.
Terps flip local Rivals100 five-star WR Rakim Jarrett
Commitment analysis: 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett flips from LSU to Maryland
Upcoming Announcements:
When: Today at 3:15 pm E.T.
Where: Owasso (Okla.) High School
Skinny: Jacobs, who was set to officially visit Maryland next month, shocked everyone by announcing at the last second he would commit Dec. 18 and not in Feb. Jacobs' older brother Josh, an NFL running back, played for Locksley at Alabama and is very high on the Terps' head coach. Josh is also helping his younger brother navigate through the recruiting process.
Prediction: Maryland
When: Tomorrow at 11:00 am E.T.
Where: Chicago, Ill.
Skinny: Brown officially visited Maryland a couple of weekends ago and by all accounts was close to committing while still on campus. He decided, however, to hold off and took a return trip to Nebraska just a couple of days after wrapping up his visit to College Park. With Nebraska apparently having a big need at WR and the Terps recruiting him at RB, the Huskers appear to have the edge here.
Prediction: Nebraska
SIGNED: