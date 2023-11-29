For the second consecutive season, Tagovailoa was voted Second Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media. Four Terps garnered Third Team All-Big Ten distinction, left tackle Delmar Glaze (coaches & Media), tight end Corey Dyches (media) and wide receivers Tai Felton (media) and Jeshaun Jones (media).

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named Second Team All-Big Ten and a Maryland-record nine total Terrapins earned all-conference accolades as the league announced its honorees on the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday.

The five total Terrapin offensive players earning first, second or third team is the most ever for Maryland on that side of the ball since joining the conference.

Earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors are offensive linemen Gottlieb Ayedze (media) and Corey Bullock (coaches & media), running back Roman Hemby (coaches) and wide receiver Kaden Prather (coaches & media).

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten 10 years ago, this is the most offensive players (9) and most total players (16) to earn All-Big Ten recognition. The prior record for total players was 13, set last year.

Tagovailoa leads the Big Ten in nearly every passing category, standing atop the league in passing yards (3,377), passing touchdowns (25), completions (290), points responsible for (182) and total offense (3,395). Maryland’s all-time passing leader in every category, Tagovailoa became the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader this past weekend against Rutgers, now with 11,256 career passing yards. Tagovailoa has thrown a touchdown in 11 of 12 games and thrown for at least 250 yards in nine of 12 games this season.

Glaze has started every game at left tackle for the Terps this year, anchoring an offensive line that has blocked for the third ranked offense in the Big Ten (393.8 yards per game). Glaze is the second-rated pass blocking tackle in the Big Ten via Pro Football Focus with an 83.1 grade and the fourth-rated tackle overall (over 750 snaps). This is Glaze’s second All-Big Ten nod as he earned honorable mention plaudits last season.

Dyches leads all Big Ten tight ends and stands fourth among all FBS tight ends with 49 receptions this season, tallying 491 yards, the third-most of any Big Ten tight end. The redshirt junior has caught a pass in 26 straight games that he has played in dating back to 2021, the second longest streak of any tight end in the nation. Dyches has at least four receptions in eight of 12 games this season, starting off the year with a six reception, 108-yard performance against Towson. This is Dyches’ second All-Big Ten nod, earning honorable mention plaudits last season.

Felton leads the Terps and stands seventh in the Big Ten with six touchdown receptions this season, while ranking second on the team with 723 yards and third with 48 receptions. The big play threat averages 15.06 yards per reception, the fourth-highest in the Big Ten. Against Indiana, he became the first Terp ever to have three receiving touchdowns in the first half of a game and only the sixth ever to have three in a game, while also setting then career-highs with seven receptions for 134 yards. Felton ended the season by breaking his career-high with 140 receiving yards on five catches and a touchdown at Rutgers.

Jones leads the Terps in both receptions (53) and receiving yards (747) and is one of only two Maryland receivers to start in all 12 games this season. His 747 yards and 53 receptions are both the 14th-most in a single season in program history and Jones wraps up his Maryland career standing fifth all-time in career receptions (146) and touchdowns (14), and eighth all-time in program history with 2,000 career receiving yards. Jones had over 70 receiving yards in six of 12 games this season and caught touchdowns against Towson, Virginia, Northwestern and Penn State.

Ayedze started each of the last 10 games at right tackle for the Terps, blocking for the third ranked offense in the Big Ten, averaging 393.8 yards per game and a passing offense that leads the Big Ten, averaging 284.8 passing yards per game. Ayedze is the sixth-highest rated pass blocking tackle in the Big Ten (over 500 snaps) with a 76.5 grade via Pro Football Focus.

Bullock has started 11 of 12 games at left guard, blocking for the third ranked offense in the Big Ten, averaging 393.8 yards per game and a passing offense that leads the Big Ten, averaging 284.8 passing yards per game. Bullock is the third rated pass blocking guard in the Big Ten with a 79.6 grade and the fourth rated guard overall in the conference (over 600 snaps) with a 70.6 grade.

Hemby has been Maryland’s primary running back this season, rushing for 663 yards on 135 carries with four rushing touchdowns while also totaling 288 receiving yards on 37 receptions and another three touchdowns. The sophomore had 100-yard rushing games against Charlotte (162 yards) and Rutgers (113 yards), and had two rushing touchdowns in a win over Virginia. This is Hemby’s second-straight honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Prather stands third on the team with 609 receiving yards on 41 receptions with five touchdown receptions. The junior has over 50 receiving yards in six of 12 games and caught touchdowns against Towson, Charlotte, Indiana, Ohio State and Illinois.

The Big Ten also announced each teams Sportsmanship Award Honoree with linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II being chosen as Maryland’s representative.

Maryland finished its regular season 7-5 overall to garner bowl eligibility for the third straight season. The Terps will learn their bowl opponent and destination on Sunday, Dec. 3.