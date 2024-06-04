A freshman this past season, Marshall saw action in a couple of games, converting a pair of PATs versus Arkansas State and handling kickoff duties three times versus Tulsa.

Maryland football added its third transfer portal commitment this spring Tuesday as former Oklahoma kicker Gavin Marshall flipped from Vanderbilt to the Terps following an official visit to College Park this past weekend.

Before arriving in Oklahoma, Marshall spent his senior year of high school at national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida, where he set the record for longest made field goal and most points scored in a single season. The Texas native earned a scholarship offer from Arizona State and was offered preferred walk-on spots at Florida State and Southern California.

The addition of the 6-foot-1, 193-pounder should help bolster the Terps' kicking game as Marshall will compete with redshirt junior Jack Howes, who started all 13 games last season and was 13-of-19 on field goal attempts.

Marshall, who has four years of eligibility remaining, is the second kicking specialist from the transfer portal to commit to the Terps this spring, joining former Notre Dame punter Bryce McFerson. Maryland also received a commitment from former Buffalo starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wright earlier this spring.