Coming off of their first loss of the season at Ohio State, the Terps seemed to suffer from a homecoming hangover this past Saturday, as Illinois hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Maryland, 27-24.

The Terps finished Saturday's loss to Illinois with an overall grade of 76.0, which is surprisingly their second-highest overall grade in league play so far this season. The pass offense led the way, with a 83.8 grade of its own, as Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 67.4 versus the Illini. The pass rush, however, graded out with a 75.1, the highest grade of the season, as the unit finished with four sacks, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries on the day.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

RELATED: Watch Mike Locksley Illinois postgame press conference