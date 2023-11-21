The Terps gave No. 3 Michigan everything they had, but ultimately fell just short, losing to the Wolverines at home by a final score of 31-24.

Maryland finished Saturday's win at Nebraska with an overall grade of 59.6, their highest overall grade versus the big three within the division this season. The offense finished with a 57.8 overall grade as the Terps finished with 262 yards of total offense but turned the ball over three times.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 61.8 versus the Wolverines. The defense's tackling grade was the highest of the season with an 83.8, as junior safety Beau Brade finished with a game-high 11 tackles.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

