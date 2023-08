COLLEGE PARK, Md. — First-year Maryland offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is reuniting with Mike Locksley in College Park as the two look to have success similar to what they had together at Alabama back in 2018 when the Crimson Tide reached the national championship game with a record-setting offense.

Watch Gattis' entire press conference as he previews the Terps' offense for the upcoming season in the video player below.