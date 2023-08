COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa enters his fourth season with the Terps football program with high expectations, having been named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list, as well as the Maxwell Award watch list, after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors a year ago.

Watch Tagovaolia address the media at the Terps' on-campus media day as he previews the team's offense for the upcoming season in the video player below.