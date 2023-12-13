The Terps landed a commitment from former Purdue offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger Wednesday night, their second transfer commit of the day.

Kaltenberger, who hails from the Pittsburgh suburbs, took an official visit to Maryland last week.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder brings Big Ten experience and versatility to an offensive line unit that loses veterans Aric Harris and Mike Purcell at the center spot.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Kaltenberger appeared in 36 games for the Boilermakers over the past three seasons with seven starts during that span. He started three games at center in 2022, including the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan and the Citrus Bowl versus LSU.

This season Kaltenberger started four games, with two at center and two at right tackle.

A Rivals three-star prospect coming out of Seneca Valley (Pa.), Kaltenberger is the third transfer to commit to Maryland since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, joining former Bowling Green cornerback Jalen Huskey and former NC State quarterback MJ Morris, who committed earlier in the day.