National Signing Day is here and the Terps enter the day with an impressive 23-man haul that currently ranks No. 45 nationally according to Rivals.

The strength of the class is along the defensive front, where the Terps recently added commitments from three-star defensive ends Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden.

The Terps could add several big surprises and flip or two on Wednesday.

Check in throughout the day as the letters of intent keep rolling in and to see if there are any big surprises that head coach Mike Locksley is known for.

***Terps flip three-star ATH Tamarcus Cooley*** (9:30 AM)

STORY: Maryland stays hot, flips ATH Tamarcus Cooley from NC State