Maryland Game Day: Howard
Howard (0-1) at Maryland (1-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -48
Over/Under: 55.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Terps winning 79-0 in College Park on August 31, 2019.
Pregame coverage:
Maryland looking to 'play to the standard' versus Howard