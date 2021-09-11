Maryland Game Day: Howard

Howard (0-1) at Maryland (1-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -48

Over/Under: 55.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Terps winning 79-0 in College Park on August 31, 2019.

Pregame coverage:

Three Key Questions: Howard

Maryland looking to 'play to the standard' versus Howard

Visitor List: Howard

WATCH: Players preview Howard

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 2 press conference