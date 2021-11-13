 Maryland vs. Michigan State game day info including news, stories, interviews, stats and all of today's broadcast info.
Maryland Game Day: Michigan State

Maryland will try to become bowl eligible on Saturday at Michigan State.
Maryland will try to become bowl eligible on Saturday at Michigan State. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland 5-4 (2-4 B1G) at Michigan State 8-1 (5-1 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Weather Forecast: East Lansing/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 387

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +11.5

Over/Under: 61.5

Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 9-2, with the Spartans winning the most recent meeting 19-16 in East Lansing on Nov. 30, 2019.

Captains: Jordan Mosley, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Rose

Pregame coverage:

Comparing Maryland football and Michigan State starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Michigan State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 11 press conference

