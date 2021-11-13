Maryland Game Day: Michigan State

Maryland 5-4 (2-4 B1G) at Michigan State 8-1 (5-1 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Weather Forecast: East Lansing/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 387

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +11.5

Over/Under: 61.5

Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 9-2, with the Spartans winning the most recent meeting 19-16 in East Lansing on Nov. 30, 2019.

Captains: Jordan Mosley, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Rose

Pregame coverage:

Comparing Maryland football and Michigan State starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Michigan State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 11 press conference