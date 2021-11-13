Maryland Game Day: Michigan State
Maryland 5-4 (2-4 B1G) at Michigan State 8-1 (5-1 B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)
Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 387
Line: Terps +11.5
Over/Under: 61.5
Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 9-2, with the Spartans winning the most recent meeting 19-16 in East Lansing on Nov. 30, 2019.
Captains: Jordan Mosley, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Rose
Pregame coverage:
Comparing Maryland football and Michigan State starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Michigan State