 Maryland vs. Minnesota game day info including news, stories, interviews, stats and all of today's broadcast info.
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 10:03:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland Game Day: Minnesota

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (No. 3) rushes the ball during last year's overtime win over Minnesota.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (No. 3) rushes the ball during last year's overtime win over Minnesota. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland (4-2) at Minnesota (4-2)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Weather Forecast: Minneapolis/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 135, XM Channel 201

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +4.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 4-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 45-44 (OT) in College Park on Oct. 30, 2020.

Captains: Challan Faamatau, Lawtez Rogers, Sam Okuayinonu

Pregame coverage:

Comparing Maryland football and Minnesota starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Minnesota

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 8 press conference

