Maryland Game Day: Minnesota
Maryland (4-2) at Minnesota (4-2)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)
Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 135, XM Channel 201
Line: Terps +4.5
Over/Under: 53.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 4-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 45-44 (OT) in College Park on Oct. 30, 2020.
Captains: Challan Faamatau, Lawtez Rogers, Sam Okuayinonu
