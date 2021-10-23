Maryland Game Day: Minnesota

Maryland (4-2) at Minnesota (4-2)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Weather Forecast: Minneapolis/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 135, XM Channel 201

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +4.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 4-2, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 45-44 (OT) in College Park on Oct. 30, 2020.

Captains: Challan Faamatau, Lawtez Rogers, Sam Okuayinonu

Pregame coverage:

Comparing Maryland football and Minnesota starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Minnesota

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 8 press conference