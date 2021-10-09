Maryland Game Day: Ohio State

Maryland (4-1) at Ohio State (4-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium

Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color), Bruce Feldman (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 99, XM Channel 210

Line: Terps +21

Over/Under: 71

Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 6-0, with the Buckeyes winning the most recent meeting 73-14 in Columbus on Nov. 9, 2019.

Captains: Nick Cross, Jaelyn Duncan, Durell Nchami

Pregame coverage:

