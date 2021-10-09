Maryland Game Day: Ohio State
Maryland (4-1) at Ohio State (4-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium
Weather Forecast: Columbus/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color), Bruce Feldman (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 99, XM Channel 210
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +21
Over/Under: 71
Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 6-0, with the Buckeyes winning the most recent meeting 73-14 in Columbus on Nov. 9, 2019.
Captains: Nick Cross, Jaelyn Duncan, Durell Nchami
Pregame coverage:
WATCH: Players preview Ohio State