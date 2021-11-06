 Maryland vs. Penn State game day info including news, stories, interviews, stats and all of today's broadcast info.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 08:37:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland Game Day: Penn State

Taulia Tagovailoa (No. 3) and the Terps defeated Penn State last year in Happy Valley.
Taulia Tagovailoa (No. 3) and the Terps defeated Penn State last year in Happy Valley. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Penn State 5-3 (2-3 B1G) at Maryland 5-3 (2-3 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: FS1 (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Dan Hellie (play-by-play), Petros Papadakis (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 207

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +10.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 40-3-1, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 35-19 in University Park on Nov. 7, 2020.

Captains: Taulia Tagovailoa, Jaelyn Duncan, Ami Finau

Pregame coverage:

Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State

Comparing Maryland football and Penn State starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Penn State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 10 press conference

