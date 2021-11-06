Maryland Game Day: Penn State

Penn State 5-3 (2-3 B1G) at Maryland 5-3 (2-3 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Line: Terps +10.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 40-3-1, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 35-19 in University Park on Nov. 7, 2020.

Captains: Taulia Tagovailoa, Jaelyn Duncan, Ami Finau

Pregame coverage:

Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State

Comparing Maryland football and Penn State starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Penn State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 10 press conference