Maryland Game Day: Penn State
Penn State 5-3 (2-3 B1G) at Maryland 5-3 (2-3 B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Line: Terps +10.5
Over/Under: 55.5
Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 40-3-1, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 35-19 in University Park on Nov. 7, 2020.
Captains: Taulia Tagovailoa, Jaelyn Duncan, Ami Finau
Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
Comparing Maryland football and Penn State starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Penn State