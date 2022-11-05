Maryland Game Day: Wisconsin
Maryland (6-2) at Wisconsin (5-2)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wis.)
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Meghan McKeown (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 385
Line: Terps +5
Over/Under: 49.5
Series history: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 3-0, with the Badgers having won the most recent meeting 38-13 in Madison on October 21, 2017.
Captains: Jacob Copeland, Henry Chebueze, Vandarius Cowan
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Wisconsin
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Wisconsin starters as recruits
WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 10 press conference