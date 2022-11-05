Maryland (6-2) at Wisconsin (5-2)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wis.)

Weather Forecast: Madison/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Meghan McKeown (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 385

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +5

Over/Under: 49.5

Series history: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 3-0, with the Badgers having won the most recent meeting 38-13 in Madison on October 21, 2017.

Captains: Jacob Copeland, Henry Chebueze, Vandarius Cowan

Three things to watch for against Wisconsin

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Wisconsin starters as recruits

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 10 press conference

WATCH: Players preview Wisconsin