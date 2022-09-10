Maryland Game Day: Charlotte
Maryland (1-0) at Charlotte (0-2)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Weather Forecast: Charlotte/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Stadium (Streaming on WatchStadium) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Chris Hassel (play-by-play), Patrick Murray (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Line: Terps -28.5
Over/Under: 63.5
Series history: This is the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Captains: Tyler Baylor, Jaelyn Duncan, Colton Spangler
