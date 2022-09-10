Maryland (1-0) at Charlotte (0-2)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Broadcasters: Chris Hassel (play-by-play), Patrick Murray (color)

Line: Terps -28.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Series history: This is the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Captains: Tyler Baylor, Jaelyn Duncan, Colton Spangler

