TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Northwestern

Maryland Game Day: Northwestern
Maryland (0-0) at Northwestern (0-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), J Leman (color), Olivia Dekker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 382 (Away), SiriusXM Channel 195 (Home)
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Current Line: Terps +12
Over/Under: 52.5
Series history: Maryland trails the Wildcats in the all-time series 0-1, with Northwestern having won the first meeting 37-21 in College Park on Oct. 14, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
Minor Transitions inside for inexperienced Maryland O-line
Locksley, Fitzgerald focused on own teams despite familiarity
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern
Maryland Football Notebook: Week 1
WATCH: Locksley Week 1 press conference