TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Northwestern

 Maryland Game Day: Northwestern
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 09:32:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland Game Day: Northwestern

Taulia Tagovailoa (No. 3) is set to make his Maryland debut at Northwestern.
Taulia Tagovailoa (No. 3) is set to make his Maryland debut at Northwestern. (Maryland Athletics)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Maryland (0-0) at Northwestern (0-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Weather Forecast: Evanston/Weather Channel

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), J Leman (color), Olivia Dekker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 382 (Away), SiriusXM Channel 195 (Home)

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Current Line: Terps +12

Over/Under: 52.5

Series history: Maryland trails the Wildcats in the all-time series 0-1, with Northwestern having won the first meeting 37-21 in College Park on Oct. 14, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Minor Transitions inside for inexperienced Maryland O-line

Locksley, Fitzgerald focused on own teams despite familiarity

Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern

Maryland Football Notebook: Week 1

WATCH: Locksley Week 1 press conference

Maryland receivers ready to meet high expectations

