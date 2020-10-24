TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Northwestern

Maryland (0-0) at Northwestern (0-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Weather Forecast: Evanston/Weather Channel

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), J Leman (color), Olivia Dekker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 382 (Away), SiriusXM Channel 195 (Home)

Current Line: Terps +12

Over/Under: 52.5

Series history: Maryland trails the Wildcats in the all-time series 0-1, with Northwestern having won the first meeting 37-21 in College Park on Oct. 14, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Minor Transitions inside for inexperienced Maryland O-line

Locksley, Fitzgerald focused on own teams despite familiarity

Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern

Maryland Football Notebook: Week 1

WATCH: Locksley Week 1 press conference

Maryland receivers ready to meet high expectations