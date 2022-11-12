Maryland (6-3) at Penn State (7-2)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Weather Forecast: University Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 98

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +10.5

Over/Under: 57

Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 41-3-1, with the Nittany Lions having won the most recent meeting 31-14 in College Park on November 6, 2021.

Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Taulia Tagovailoa, Ruben Hyppolite

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for against Penn State

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Penn State starters as recruits

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 11 press conference

WATCH: Players preview Penn State