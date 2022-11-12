Maryland Game Day: Penn State
Maryland (6-3) at Penn State (7-2)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)
Line: Terps +10.5
Over/Under: 57
Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 41-3-1, with the Nittany Lions having won the most recent meeting 31-14 in College Park on November 6, 2021.
Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Taulia Tagovailoa, Ruben Hyppolite
