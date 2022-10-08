Maryland Game Day: Purdue
Purdue (3-2) at Maryland (4-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Meghan McKeown
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -3
Over/Under: 59.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Boilermakers winning the most recent meeting 40-14 in West Lafayette on Oct. 12, 2019.
Captains: Rakim Jarrett, Tarheeb Still, Fa'Najae Gotay
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Purdue
Comparing Maryland football and Purdue starters as recruits