Purdue (3-2) at Maryland (4-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Meghan McKeown

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -3

Over/Under: 59.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Boilermakers winning the most recent meeting 40-14 in West Lafayette on Oct. 12, 2019.

Captains: Rakim Jarrett, Tarheeb Still, Fa'Najae Gotay

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for against Purdue

Comparing Maryland football and Purdue starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Purdue

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 6 press conference