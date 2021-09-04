Maryland Game Day: West Virginia
West Virginia (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (color), Taylor McGregor (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 98, XM Channel 200
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +3
Over/Under: 57
Series history: West Virginia leads the all-time series 28-22-2-0, with the Mountaineers winning 45-6 in Morgantown on Sept. 26, 2015.
Pregame coverage:
Three Keys to Victory: West Virginia
Maryland confident in new starting center Aric Harris
Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia
WATCH: Players preview West Virginia
Comparing the Maryland football and West Virginia starters as recruits