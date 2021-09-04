 TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: West Virginia
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 09:49:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland Game Day: West Virginia

Dontay Demus (No. 7) and the Terps kick off the 2021 season versus border rival West Virginia.
Dontay Demus (No. 7) and the Terps kick off the 2021 season versus border rival West Virginia. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

West Virginia (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (color), Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 98, XM Channel 200

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +3

Over/Under: 57

Series history: West Virginia leads the all-time series 28-22-2-0, with the Mountaineers winning 45-6 in Morgantown on Sept. 26, 2015.

Pregame coverage:

Three Keys to Victory: West Virginia

Maryland confident in new starting center Aric Harris

Visitor List: West Virginia

Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia

WATCH: Players preview West Virginia

Comparing the Maryland football and West Virginia starters as recruits

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 1 press conference

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}