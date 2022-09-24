News More News
Maryland Game Day: Michigan

Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus (No. 7) is one of this week's captains. (Maryland Athletics)
Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus (No. 7) is one of this week's captains. (Maryland Athletics)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland (3-0) at Michigan (3-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Weather Forecast: Ann Arbor/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +17

Over/Under: 64.5

Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 8-1, with the Wolverines winning the last meeting 59-18 in College Park on Nov. 20, 2021.

Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Austin Fontaine, Johari Branch

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for against Michigan

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Michigan starters as recruits

Snap Counts & PFF Grades: SMU

WATCH: Players preview Michigan

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 4 press conference

