Maryland (3-0) at Michigan (3-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Weather Forecast: Ann Arbor/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +17

Over/Under: 64.5

Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 8-1, with the Wolverines winning the last meeting 59-18 in College Park on Nov. 20, 2021.

Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Austin Fontaine, Johari Branch

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for against Michigan

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Michigan starters as recruits

Snap Counts & PFF Grades: SMU

WATCH: Players preview Michigan

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 4 press conference