Maryland Game Day: Michigan
Maryland (3-0) at Michigan (3-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Weather Forecast: Ann Arbor/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Fox (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +17
Over/Under: 64.5
Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 8-1, with the Wolverines winning the last meeting 59-18 in College Park on Nov. 20, 2021.
Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Austin Fontaine, Johari Branch
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Michigan
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Michigan starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Michigan