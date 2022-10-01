Maryland Game Day: Michigan State
Michigan State (2-2) at Maryland (3-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: FS1 (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -7.5
Over/Under: 57.5
Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-2, with the Spartans winning the most recent meeting 40-21 in East Lansing on Nov. 13, 2021.
Captains: Taulia Tagovailoa, Isaiah Hazel, Durell Nchami
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Michigan State
Maryland preparing for wet conditions versus Michigan State
Comparing Maryland football and Michigan State starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Michigan State