TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Minnesota

Maryland Game Day: Minnesota
Minnesota (0-1) at Maryland (0-1)
When & Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
Current Line: Terps +20
Over/Under: 62.5
Series history: Maryland leads the Golden Gophers in the all-time series 3-2, with Minnesota having won the most recent meeting 52-10 in Minneapolis on Oct. 26, 2019.
Maryland Football Notebook: Week 2
WATCH: Locksley Week 2 press conference