TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Minnesota

Minnesota (0-1) at Maryland (0-1)

When & Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 195, Sirius Channel 137

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Current Line: Terps +20

Over/Under: 62.5

Series history: Maryland leads the Golden Gophers in the all-time series 3-2, with Minnesota having won the most recent meeting 52-10 in Minneapolis on Oct. 26, 2019.

Pregame coverage:

What to Watch For: Minnesota

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota

Maryland Football Notebook: Week 2

WATCH: Locksley Week 2 press conference

WATCH: Ayinde Eley, Jeshaun Jones preview Minnesota