Maryland Game Day: Northwestern
Northwestern (1-5) at Maryland (5-2)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Line: Terps -14.5
Over/Under: 51.5
Series history: Northwestern leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Wildcats having won the most recent meeting 43-3 in Evanston on October 24, 2020.
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Northwestern
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Northwestern starters as recruits
Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Indiana
WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 8 press conference