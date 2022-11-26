Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 B1G) at Maryland (6-5, 3-5 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on Fox Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -14.0

Over/Under: 48.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 10-7, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 40-16 in Piscataway on Nov. 27, 2021.

Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett

Pregame coverage:

