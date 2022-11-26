Maryland Game Day: Rutgers
Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 B1G) at Maryland (6-5, 3-5 B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on Fox Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -14.0
Over/Under: 48.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 10-7, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 40-16 in Piscataway on Nov. 27, 2021.
Captains: Dontay Demus Jr., Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Rutgers
Comparing Maryland football and Rutgers starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Rutgers