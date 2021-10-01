Maryland Game Day: Iowa
No. 5 Iowa (4-0) at Maryland (4-0)
When & Where: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Television: FS1 (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83
Line: Terps +3.5
Over/Under: 47.5
Series history: Iowa leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Hawkeyes winning the most recent meeting 23-0 in Iowa City on Oct. 20, 2018.
Captains: Jakorian Bennett, Tayon Fleet-Davis, Taulia Tagovailoa
