Maryland Game Day: Iowa

No. 5 Iowa (4-0) at Maryland (4-0)

When & Where: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: FS1 (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +3.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Series history: Iowa leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Hawkeyes winning the most recent meeting 23-0 in Iowa City on Oct. 20, 2018.

Captains: Jakorian Bennett, Tayon Fleet-Davis, Taulia Tagovailoa

Pregame coverage:

Three Keys to Victory: Iowa

Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa

Comparing Maryland football and Iowa starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Iowa

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 5 press conference

Stat Pack: Where Maryland football stands statistically after Week 4